Getty
Marseille home in on ex-Newcastle star as Mason Greenwood's next coach after Roberto De Zerbi's exit
Marseille make change in the dugout
Marseille removed De Zerbi from his role in midweek, on the back of the club's thumping 5-0 defeat to PSG at the weekend. After the game, the former Brighton boss ripped into his players.
De Zerbi said: "It's a rough patch... we put in a good performance against Rennes and Lens, and then it's total despair. Once again, I apologise to the fans."
He added: "'m not inside the players' heads, I don't know what's going on.
“We prepared for the match as much as possible. But clearly, we didn't prepare well. We need to understand why. Why do we go to Brugge and play like that? Why do we come here and play like that? And why do we play completely different matches against Lens and Rennes?"
He also said he would speak to the board, with the conclusion of that conversation seeing him leave his role. He concluded: "We'll talk with [sporting director Medhi] Benatia and Longoria to understand what we can do. Because these defeats hurt, especially in Paris, especially in this way."
- Getty Images
Beye wanted by OM
While Mason Greenwood has lost one of his mentors, the club appear to be closing in on a replacement, per Le Parisien. Beye played for Marseille between 2003 and 2007 and is currently managing Rennes. Last week, his side lost 3-0 to De Zerbi's side but he could well return to the Velodrome soon. Marseille are not said to have numerous options, meaning that an appointment could be sorted relatively quickly.
A statement read upon sacking De Zerbi: "Olympique Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement. Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.
"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season. Olympique Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024/25 season. The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career."
De Zerbi's Greenwood impact
Greenwood has scored 22 goals this season and De Zerbi claims the player has become "more human" in Ligue 1.
He said: "We always need a Greenwood like the one we've seen in the last few matches. He's a world-class Greenwood. Because in addition to what his mother and father taught him, he's becoming a complete player. He too has gone through difficult times, he didn't leave, and he stayed here. He understood that we were telling him things for his own good and for the good of OM."
De Zerbi added: "I hope he continues like this. I'm constantly reminding him that he has to keep going like this and that it's primarily for his own good. Because I also see him as a bit more human. He smiles sometimes, he talks a bit more. He's less withdrawn than before. And that's a positive thing. Now everyone can really appreciate Greenwood even more than before."
- AFP
What comes next?
Marseille face Strasbourg on Saturday and it is currently unclear if the club will be able to install De Zerbi's replacement before kick-off. They are currently fourth in Ligue 1, 12 points behind leaders PSG after their thumping defeat.
Advertisement