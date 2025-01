Marcus Rashford sent his Manchester United team-mates a message in light of their win at Fulham and Ruben Amorim's latest dig to the exiled forward.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford left out of Man Utd's Fulham win

Amorim aims brutal dig at wantaway star

Red Devils man sends message to team-mates Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱