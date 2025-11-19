Marcus Rashford models Barcelona's 2025-26 fourth kit paying homage to Ronaldinho-inspired Clasico win over Real Madrid

Barcelona have described the new kit in detail in an official statement on their website: "(The Barca stripes are) vertical but seemingly unstructured manner, and that is not a gratuitous detail. The lines are inspired by the trajectory of the ball toward each of the three goals scored that night, the first by Samuel Eto'o and the next two the work of Ronaldinho. Inside the collar, three circles highlight the minutes in which those goals were scored: the 14th, 58th and 77th. And on the outside, the Catalan flag completes the design. The shorts are maroon with a blue stripe on the side of each leg."

But the shirts certainly aren't cheap, costing between £125 and £205 for adult sizes.

