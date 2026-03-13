Marcus Rashford sends special message to JJ Gabriel as Man Utd wonderkid trains with Red Devils first team aged 15

The interaction happened on Instagram after Gabriel posted a photo of himself training alongside United’s senior stars. Rashford, a graduate of the same prestigious academy, commented: "Lil bro is a star," showing his support for the next generation.

The 15-year-old talent was quick to respond, replying with a heart emoji to thank the England international for his encouraging words, a gesture that highlights the strong bond that remains within the United family despite Rashford’s temporary spell in La Liga.