'I owe him my life!' - Barcelona midfielder 'grateful' to Hansi Flick for rise to La Liga stardom as he eagerly awaits news on Spain call-up

Reflecting on his rapid tactical integration and his reluctance to schedule a summer break before Monday's official administrative announcement, Bernal said: "Of course I'd like to go, representing a country is the ultimate for a footballer and I haven't ruled myself out yet. At the moment I'm not making any plans for the summer, for now I just have to wait it out."

The midfielder also reserved immense praise for Flick, who handed him his senior debut at just 17 before carefully managing his rehabilitation. Bernal added: "I owe him my life. He trusted me when I was only 17, and I will always be grateful to him."