This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Marc-Andre ter Stegen offered Barcelona escape route as Galatasaray eye goalkeeper amid reports La Liga champions are trying to force Germany star out M. ter Stegen Barcelona Galatasaray Transfers LaLiga Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been offered a way out of the club with Galatasaray prepared to snap him up. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ter Stegen set to leave Barcelona

Galatasaray have shown interest

The 33-year-old has a contract until 2028 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱