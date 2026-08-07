Man Utd officially confirm SIXTH summer signing as South American sensation arrives at Old Trafford

The player himself is clearly eager to get started and is confident that he possesses the necessary attributes to thrive at the Theatre of Dreams. Speaking about the challenge ahead, Orozco highlighted his desire to learn and integrate quickly into the squad. "I know my strengths are my physicality and my technique," he told the media. "I have those qualities, and with the gift God gave me, I don’t think it will be too difficult. But everything is about adapting. I’m very young, and that’s what I’ll need to do."

The midfielder also acknowledged the importance of overcoming communication barriers as he moves to a new country. "I expect to learn a lot of English. When I was there, I realised just how important it is," he added. "I want to arrive and learn as quickly as possible. That’s what’s required so I can show my level and everything I’m capable of. I want to adapt to everything that comes my way as quickly as possible."



