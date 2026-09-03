Manchester City secure the loan signing of England goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse from Orlando Pride

Man City have successfully brought Moorhouse back to England on a loan deal running until January 2027. The move comes as City look to bolster their squad following Keating's transfer to Liverpool, leaving manager Andree Jeglertz with limited experienced backup options behind first-choice goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

Moorhouse arrives having set the NWSL single-season clean sheet record of 13 shutouts during Orlando Pride's 2024 Shield and Championship double. Despite struggling in her current campaign in the United States, the move offers Moorhouse a chance to reset in familiar territory while aiding City's title defence and upcoming European campaign.