Man Utd willing to offer THREE players to AC Milan to strike transfer deal for Rafael Leao

United have identified Leao as a primary target to bolster their left wing and are reportedly willing to include Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, or Joshua Zirkzee in a potential swap deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. While Red Devils scouts recently watched Leao during a Serie A clash against Juventus, it appears the club is now considering moving players in the opposite direction to facilitate a move.

The Rossoneri have traditionally preferred straight cash offers for their star assets, but the opportunity to land established Premier League talent could change the dynamic of the negotiations. Leao remains under contract until 2028 with a net salary of 5.5 million plus bonus, a figure that United would have no trouble matching or exceeding to lure him to Old Trafford.