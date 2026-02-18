Man Utd shares purchased by American billionaire investor - but full takeover is unlikely

Despite this investment, it is not thought that Cooperman is planning to take a dominant stake in United, even though his net worth is over $3.6 billion (£2.67bn). The Class A shares do not match the voting powers of Class B shares, which carry 10 votes per share compared to just one for the former.

Overall, the Glazer family still hold a voting majority with around 67% of the club, while Ratcliffe owns about 28%. The Glazers remain in charge of the corporate and commercial sides of the club, while Ratcliffe and INEOS have control over football operations.

There has been plenty of change at Old Trafford in recent times, but large swathes of supporters remain unconvinced by the Glazers and protests against the family have taken place as recently as early February. The 1958 Group unveiled plans for a demonstration before the game against Fulham, saying the club had become a "laughing stock" and that Ratcliffe was "complicit" in the decline.