Man Utd set for interim manager announcement after Michael Carrick talks progress amid plans for new boss to start imminently

According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, a deal that will see Carrick return to Old Trafford just over four years after a three-game spell as caretaker in late 2021 is almost done.

The Daily Mail quotes a 48-hour timeframe to the announcement from United, which could potentially - and ideally - see Carrick lead training for the first time on Wednesday when the players return from a two-day holiday in the wake of losing to Brighton in the FA Cup.

It is thought that final details are still to be ironed out, with talks moving onto who will make up the former United captain's backroom coaching team.

Fabrizio Romano said that Carrick has "accepted all conditions" of the proposed contract.