Man Utd want Federico Valverde! Red Devils eyeing shock £100m swoop for Real Madrid ace ahead of January window

Life had been going swimmingly for Valverde until his recent falling out with Alonso. He joined as a teenager from Penarol in his native Uruguay and initially played for the reserve team before making his first-team debut in 2018. He quickly became known as the team's engine, known for his tireless work rate, explosive runs, and tactical intelligence, playing in numerous positions across the midfield and occasionally defence.

He has even said he is willing to play anywhere, telling the club's website: "If I tell you, people will say I'm lying - they can go and ask the coach. I've always been very clear that I'm available for whatever the team needs of me. I've never refused to play in different positions, whether that's at full-back or anywhere else. I always said I'd give my very best wherever the team needs me, or the coach asks me to play, and that goes for Xabi Alonso, Ancelotti, or Zidane. My opinion is that whenever you get picked in the starting eleven, you have to grasp that opportunity as if it were your last. I can give you my opinion about what happened: I never refused to do it. It's strange for this to come out about me when I've always been crystal clear throughout my time at Real Madrid that I am happy to play wherever. It's a privilege and an honour to be in the starting lineup for this team. I am going to be very clear about it, and you can ask anyone else, teammates or coaches. I'll continue to give my life to me teammates, to the team and to Real Madrid."

Valverde has been a key figure in one of the club's most successful eras, winning numerous major trophies including multiple La Liga titles and two Champions League titles - and assisted the winning goal in the 2022 UCL final. With over 300 appearances, he recently became Real Madrid's all-time top Uruguayan appearance maker and was promoted to vice-captain.