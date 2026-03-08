Man Utd accused of signing £16m player because 'Louis van Gaal's grandson played with him on FIFA'

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt explained how modern gaming has turned youngsters into armchair scouts. He reminisced about his own son’s knowledge of the global game, suggesting that the digital world has bridged the gap between virtual and professional football scouting in unexpected ways.

Butt said on the podcast, "If you look at what kids do, my son back when he was about 10, he could have worked in the recruitment team. He knew every player, it was all because of FIFA and what they play online on the PlayStation."

The conversation took an even more specific turn when Scholes weighed in with a specific anecdote involving Van Gaal's tenure. He teased the Dutchman’s alleged methods, adding: "Apparently Louis van Gaal brought a player through his grandson. He told him about Marcos Rojo from Argentina [through playing on FIFA]."