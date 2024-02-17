The 'Curse of the Triple Captain' strikes again! Winners and losers as FPL-favourite Erling Haaland's day to forget costs Man City crucial points in the title race while Chelsea show signs of life under Mauricio Pochettino

The Norwegian missed chance after chance on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side dropped crucial points after wins for Liverpool and Arsenal

This is the Premier League title race that keeps on giving, and with all three title contenders in action on Saturday, fans felt primed for another twist. It came at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City were forced to battle back to earn a draw against Chelsea as the defending champions put in a performance that suggested they will not have things all their own way going down the stretch.

For the eighth time in their last 13 league matches, City conceded the first goal as Raheem Sterling returned to the Etihad to haunt his former club, finishing off a slick Chelsea counter-attack three minutes before half-time.

At the other end, the missed chances were beginning to add up for City, and in particular Erling Haaland, who endured an evening to forget. The Norwegian goal machine had 10 attempts on goal during the game, but failed to take any of his chances, with a couple of his headed efforts absolute sitters.

Article continues below

Instead it was left to City's man for the big occasion, Rodri, to rescue a point eight minutes from time, though the result is a far more positive one for Mauricio Pochettino's resurgent Blues as they put in their third encouraging display on the road in succession.

City, meanwhile, now sit four points off the top, with their game in hand scheduled for Tuesday against Brentford. Though they will rue their missed chances, Guardiola will expect much better when the Bees come to town in three days' time.

GOAL breaks down all the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...