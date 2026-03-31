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Man City star Rodri speaks out after backlash to his Real Madrid transfer comments
The controversial comments
The 29-year-old caused a stir last week when he publicly indicated that a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu was not off the table.
Rodri stated: “Having played for Atletico doesn’t prevent me from playing for Real Madrid; there are other players who have gone that way. Not directly, but eventually. You can’t turn down the best clubs in the world. I would like to return to Spain, yes, obviously.”
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Setting the record straight
Responding to the media firestorm his remarks prompted, Rodri expressed his frustration with how his long-form conversation was condensed into inflammatory headlines. He indicated that the pursuit of a transfer narrative overshadowed the nuance of his respect for Spanish football. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said: "I'm used to it. If they cut out what they want from a 50-minute interview… in the end, I don’t have much more to say. I’m a person who speaks frankly. The interview is available if you want to listen to it in its entirety and not just excerpts."
An indispensable asset
Despite the noise surrounding a potential return to La Liga, Rodri remains a fundamental pillar of Pep Guardiola’s City side. With a contract that runs until 2027, the club is under no immediate pressure to sell their prize asset, who has become one of the most influential midfielders in world football since arriving from Atletico in 2019.
Since his move to Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard has racked up 293 appearances for City, contributing 28 goals and 32 assists. His trophy cabinet is equally impressive, boasting four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three Carabao Cups, a Champions League, two UEFA Super Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup, alongside his recent individual Ballon d'Or triumph.
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Closing the gap
While acknowledging a long-term desire to return to Spain, Rodri clarified that his commitment to City remains unwavering as he focuses on overtaking Arsenal in the Premier League, despite the Gunners currently sitting comfortably at the top with a nine-point lead. Since City holds a crucial game in hand, Rodri is determined to make the final eight matches of the season count, aiming to bridge that gap and add yet another trophy to his legendary tenure in England.