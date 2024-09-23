Man City breathe a sigh of relief? Rodri 'avoids serious injury' in Arsenal clash despite conflicting reports on ACL fears as Pep Guardiola provides update on stricken Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Rodri Premier League K. De Bruyne P. Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Rodri reportedly avoided "serious" injury during Sunday's clash with Arsenal, while Kevin De Bruyne is close to a return.