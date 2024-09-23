Man City breathe a sigh of relief? Rodri 'avoids serious injury' in Arsenal clash despite conflicting reports on ACL fears as Pep Guardiola provides update on stricken Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City midfielder Rodri reportedly avoided "serious" injury during Sunday's clash with Arsenal, while Kevin De Bruyne is close to a return.
- Rodri substituted in second half
- Fears emerged of possible ACL injury
- De Bruyne missed the game