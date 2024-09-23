Rodri Manchester City HICGetty Images
Harry Sherlock

Crushing blow for Man City! Rodri is ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury sustained in blockbuster Arsenal draw

RodriManchester CityManchester City vs ArsenalArsenalPremier League

Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury sustained against Arsenal.

  • Rodri out in crushing blow for champions
  • Sustained ACL injury in 2-2 draw
  • May not play again this season
