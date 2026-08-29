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Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'Complete!' - Enzo Maresca hails Rayan Cherki masterclass as Man City crush Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Manchester City
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Rayan Cherki delivered a masterful performance as Manchester City cruised to a commanding 4-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Friday evening. The French playmaker scored twice to maintain Enzo Maresca's perfect start to the new season, earning high praise from his manager.

  • City secure consecutive victories

    City continued their strong start to life under new manager Maresca with a resounding 4-1 victory against Palace. Cherki and Erling Haaland both scored twice to secure another dominant three points for the visitors. The emphatic win means Maresca has recorded consecutive victories to kick off his managerial tenure. This follows last weekend's hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Bournemouth.

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    Cherki praised for complete performance

    The playmaker scored a brilliant solo goal in the 54th minute before adding a long-range strike just five minutes later. Maresca was quick to highlight the midfielder's all-around contribution.

    "For sure he's happy his performance was very good, not because of the two goals but how he worked off the ball," Maresca explained, as quoted by ESPN. "He was in charge of pressing when Palace had the ball. It was a complete game, on and off the ball."

  • From impact substitute to main man

    The Frenchman earned his starting spot following a brilliant cameo last weekend. After starting on the bench against Bournemouth, he provided two crucial assists to help secure a 2-1 victory. Against Palace, he elevated his game. His manager believes this rich vein of form is simply a testament to his natural talent and passion for the sport.

    "He loves football so it's much more easy to work with him," Maresca said. "He's Rayan, he's like this. We know how good he is, the quality he has. In this moment he's helping the team, and will do in the future."

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Coventry and Manchester Derby await

    The Cityzens will now look to make it three consecutive victories when they face promoted side Coventry City in their next Premier League outing. Maresca will expect another dominant display from his squad to maintain their early momentum.

    After the Coventry clash, City face a massive test as they will travel to Old Trafford for a highly anticipated Manchester Derby showdown against rivals Manchester United.

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Manchester City
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Premier League
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