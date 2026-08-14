Man City star misses training as Tottenham close in on massive £60m transfer agreement

Enzo Maresca’s preparations for the upcoming Community Shield clash against Arsenal took an unexpected hit as Savinho sat out the latest session. Man City are readying themselves for the traditional curtain-raiser at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, but they may have to do so without the 22-year-old. According to The Athletic's Sam Lee, the Brazilian sat out training due to illness.

While the winger was missing, other key figures were present at the City Football Academy. Jack Grealish was involved as he seeks to make his first appearance for the club in over a year following his injury struggles. He was joined by Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and January arrival Marc Guehi, all of whom are vying for a starting spot in the showdown against the Gunners this weekend.



