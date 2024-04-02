BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Erling-Haaland(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Man City's 'lucky' bonsai: Erling Haaland taking 'responsibility' for tending to Japanese tree that makes John Stones 'angry' as new Netflix documentary reveals bizarre dressing room ritual

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueChampions LeagueJohn Stones

Erling Haaland has been taking "responsibility" for a "lucky bonsai tree" at Manchester City after introducing it into the dressing room last season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Haaland introduced a bonsai tree during the treble-winning season
  • Squad members willfully took to it to increase team chemistry
  • Details revealed in a new Netflix documentary

Editors' Picks