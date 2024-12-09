Martin-ZubimendiGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Potential blow for Man City & Liverpool as midfield target Martin Zubimendi suffers 'serious' injury with Real Sociedad ahead of January transfer window

M. ZubimendiManchester CityLiverpoolReal SociedadPremier League

Liverpool and Manchester City target Martin Zubimendi has picked up a 'serious' injury which could affect the two Premier League sides' January plans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Zubimendi rejected Liverpool in the summer
  • Man City also interested in the midfielder
  • Zubimendi picks up 'serious' injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱