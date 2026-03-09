Man City host Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-final while Chelsea face League 1 bottom side Port Vale

The FA Cup quarter-final draw has created a mouth-watering tie as City prepare to host Liverpool in an all-Premier League blockbuster. Pep Guardiola’s side secured their spot in the final eight with a convincing 3-1 victory over Newcastle United, marking their fourth win against Eddie Howe’s men this term.

Liverpool reached this stage by avenging a recent league slip-up against Wolves, securing a 3-1 win at Molineux to set up the highly anticipated trip to the Etihad Stadium. The April clashes will determine the final four teams heading to Wembley for the semi-finals.