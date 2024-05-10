'Mamelodi Sundowns are better than Bournemouth but must let Mokoena leave not to end up like Modise! Teboho & Partey play similar football' - Fans

Mzansi urges the Brazilians to consider letting the 2022/23 PSL Player of the Year leave after his exploits at the club.

As reported by the media, Mamelodi Sundowns' contract extension talks with star midfielder Teboho Mokoena have hit a snag.

The Premier Soccer League champions are keen on holding on to their prized asset ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup and other continental assignments, especially next season.

The Bournemouth-linked player is seemingly not keen on staying at the club once his deal expires, and the fans have now urged Masandawana to let the Bafana Bafana international leave.

They feel he can have a massive impact like Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. Have a look at what GOAL readers are saying.