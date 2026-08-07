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Xabi Alonso GOAL ONLYGoal AR
Karim Malim

Translated by

Major clear-out at Chelsea: Alonso prepares to offload 16 players

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The list will not accommodate everyone

Chelsea face one of their biggest dilemmas ahead of the start of the 2026-2027 season. Their first-team squad has swollen to 41 players, with just 25 days left before the summer transfer window slams shut.

New manager Xabi Alonso now inherits the arduous task of reshaping that squad. Chelsea's absence from European competition this season makes a group of this size even harder to justify. Some players will be sold, others sent out on loan, and the coming weeks look decisive in shaping the new-look Blues.

This is a situation that has become all too familiar at Stamford Bridge in recent years, with the number of registered players in the main squad now at 41.

Premier League regulations do hand the club some breathing room. Special exemptions cover players under 21 and homegrown talents who have come through the academy, giving Chelsea the flexibility to register more bodies. Alonso knows, though, that carrying this many players outside his plans will do nothing for the team's stability.

The Spanish coach wants to trim the squad to around 25 players. That means parting ways with 16 before the start of September, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC".

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    The end of the "excluded group" era

    Chelsea have suffered in past seasons from the existence of what became known as the "bomb squad", a group featuring the likes of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, who trained away from the first team.

    FIFA later banned the practice. Clubs must now find definitive solutions for such cases, whether by selling or loaning the players rather than isolating them.

    Qualifying for Europe this season would have handed Chelsea an additional headache: an inability to register all their players. They ran into exactly that problem during the campaign in which they lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2024-2025.

    A settlement agreement with UEFA still binds the club for another three seasons, even though European football's governing body has acknowledged the steps Chelsea have taken to improve their financial situation.

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    New signings deepen the crisis

    Chelsea have kept up their usual busy work in the transfer market, with Xabi Alonso bolstering the squad through the signings of Morgan Rogers, Marco Balestra, Danny Welbeck, Jordan Henderson and Maxence Lacroix. Full-back Pep Chavarria is close to arriving from Rayo Vallecano too.

    Those additions have piled up the numbers, though. The congestion was there for all to see in the friendly against Juventus in Hong Kong, when the substitutes' list alone featured 21 players. Only five of them were academy graduates.

    A large travelling party made the trip on the Asian tour, where Chelsea prepare to face Milan in Indonesia on Saturday before taking on Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim on Sunday. Alonso is expected to field two different line-ups across the two games, given how many options he has to choose from.

    Two absences complicate the picture further. Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill both missed the last match with minor injuries picked up in the previous friendly, while striker Emmanuel Emega continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury at the club's training ground.

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    5 out of training, and 7 on holiday

    Five players have dropped out of first-team training, now available to leave either permanently or on loan. They are: "Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana, Caleb Wiley".

    Seven more remain away from the squad after reaching the latter stages of the World Cup. All are due back over the coming week. They are: "Enzo Fernández, Reece James, Morgan Rogers, Jordan Henderson, Maxence Lacroix, Valentín Barco, Malo Gusto".

    Defender Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on a move to Italian club Como for 31 million pounds sterling, including incentives and variables. Goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen is also set to join Strasbourg, Chelsea's sister club, on loan.

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    Who will stay and who will leave?

    Xabi Alonso has big calls to make. Tenth place last season and no European football have left him to rebuild the side from the ground up.

    Goalkeeping

    Here, at least, the picture looks settled. Alonso relies on: "Robert Sanchez, the young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders (21), returning after a successful loan spell with Strasbourg, and Teddy Sharman-Lowe as the third-choice keeper".

    Full-backs

    Down the right, the options read: "Reece James, Marco Ballestra, Malo Gusto", with James also capable of playing in midfield. Chelsea have slapped a 75 million pound tag on Gusto as Manchester City circle.

    The left side is thinner, featuring: "Jorrel Hato, and Bep Chavaria, who is close to joining for 16.3 million pounds".

    Centre of defence

    Nine centre-backs sit on the books, yet Alonso wants that number trimmed to four or five.

    Both "Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile" are up for sale. Mamadou Sarr looks set to leave on loan.

    That leaves a core list of: "Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana,  Tosin Adarabioyo".

    Young Argentine Aaron Anselmino faces an uncertain summer, though another loan looks most likely after previous spells with Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg.

    Midfield

    Enzo Fernandez is the one to watch. Chelsea have priced him at 120 million pounds, the player is weighing his future, and the club would happily see him stay.

    Behind him, the midfield takes shape: "Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, Dario Essugo".

    Essugo has been told he features in the plans. Even so, he is open to a loan for regular minutes after a season wrecked by injuries.

    Attack

    Mykhailo Mudryk poses the thorniest question of all. Chelsea insist every option remains on the table, with the player undergoing a physical assessment following his return from a 20-month ban for taking the banned substance "meldonium".

    Out wide, the squad boasts: "Jamie Gittens on the left side, Pedro Neto, Geovany Quenda on the right side", while "Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers" fill the playmaker slot and Estevao Willian can operate anywhere across the front line.

    Up top, Chelsea want just three forwards on the books: "Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, a third striker". Emmanuel Emegha looks the frontrunner for that final spot, though the futures of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap remain up in the air.

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    A revolution on the horizon

    Chelsea's projected squad: "Sanchez, Penders, Sharman-Lowe, Reece James, Ballestra, Tosin, Fofana, Lacroix, Acheampong, Colwill, Hato, Chalobah, Caicedo, Fernandez, Barco, Lavia, Henderson, Cucurella, Neto, Palmer, Estevao, Rogers, Gittens, Emega, Joao Pedro, Welbeck".

    Players in line for a loan: "Marc Guiu, Caleb Wiley, Kellyman, Mheuka, Walsh, Kavuma-McQueen, Kendry Paez".

    Players up for sale or facing an uncertain future: "Benoit Badiashile (£30 million), Axel Disasi (£25 million), Marc Guiu (£25 million), David Datro Fofana, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson (£65 million), Gabriel Slonina, Malo Gusto (£75 million), Enzo Fernandez (£120 million), Emanuel Emega, Pedro Neto, Dario Essugo".

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    Why does Chelsea keep stockpiling talent?

    Stockpiling players is nothing new at Chelsea. The practice traces back to the era of former owner Roman Abramovich, when the number of players out on loan from the club reached 42 before FIFA imposed restrictions on the system.

    When Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022 and then bought Strasbourg, Chelsea shifted towards a multi-club ownership model. The focus fell on signing young players on low wages, then loaning or selling them later to turn a profit.

    Andrey Santos offers one of the most striking examples. The midfielder joined for £12 million after impressing in Brazil's second division, then moved to Manchester United for £50 million.

    Chelsea have spent around £1.8 billion on signings since the BlueCo group's takeover four years ago, the highest figure in Europe during that period.

    Player sales, in return, have brought in almost £1 billion. That includes a Premier League record of £300 million, again the highest among European clubs.

    Sales this summer are expected to exceed £150 million, following Trevoh Chalobah's move to Como and the loan of Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa with an obligation-to-buy clause of around £40 million next summer.

    Yet Chelsea's revenues remain the lowest among England's "big six" clubs. The limited capacity of Stamford Bridge, weak commercial returns, a kit agreement that does not match its rivals, the absence of a main shirt sponsor and the failure to qualify for the Champions League in three of the last four seasons have all taken their toll.

    Player trading has therefore become an essential part of the club's economic model, much like the approach taken by Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth. Chelsea aspire to combine financial stability with competing for major titles and returning to the Champions League.

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