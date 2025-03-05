Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca slapped with NINE-MONTH touchline ban - even barring ex-AC Milan manager from dressing room - after squaring up to Ligue 1 referee in ugly confrontation
Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca has been handed a hefty nine-month ban after clashing with a referee in an ugly confrontation in Ligue 1.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fonseca in ugly confrontation with referee
- Has been slapped with severe sanction
- Banned from touchline until end of November