Luke Shaw stunned by Cristiano Ronaldo's lifestyle and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'proper aggressive' mentality as Man Utd star picks his icons

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 and, despite the controversial end to that stint, Shaw said witnessing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s daily routine at close range was a powerful experience. Speaking in a recent interview, Shaw explained how Ronaldo’s dedication stood out immediately when the pair trained together at Carrington.

"I feel like I've been really lucky with the players I've played with," the left-back said on the club's official website. "I could go through so many, but I think the top one is, and it has to be, Cristiano. I feel like you can see so easily why he's been at the top for so long. His dedication, how professional he is."

"He's been one of the best players in the world for countless years now, but just seeing the way he lives, the way he prepares, you know, his dedication of what he does before training, after training. It was honestly a real joy to be able to see that."