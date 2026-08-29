Luis Enrique praises Paris Saint-Germain spirit after stunning late comeback to snatch draw at Lille

Enrique stressed that a never-say-die attitude until the final whistle has become the core identity of his squad over the past three years. Speaking to PSG TV after the full-time whistle, the Spanish tactician said: "That's the hallmark of this team over the last three years. When everyone thinks we're dead, we have the ability to turn it around. It feels good, we're happy.

"Today, I think we deserved more than this result, but that's football. Football isn't fair, you have to score goals. I think we deserve this point."