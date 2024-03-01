Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool?! Why Reds could be open to selling Colombian depending on Mohamed Salah transfer decision

GettyChris BurtonLuis Diaz to leave Liverpool?! Why Reds could be open to selling Colombian depending on Mohamed Salah transfer decisionLiverpoolMohamed SalahTransfersLuis DiazPremier LeagueLiverpool may be open to selling Luis Diaz this summer, according to reports, if they can tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEgyptian star approaching final year of dealLinked with a move to Saudi ArabiaReds still hoping to put fresh terms in place