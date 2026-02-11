Livid Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel speaks out after straight red card in cup quarter-final tie

Gabriel may still only be 15 but he's been making waves in the youth ranks at Manchester United and has drawn praise. Former boss Ruben Amorim also called the youngster up to first-team training and shared his thoughts on the wonderkid. "Like everyone, I know he is a really talented guy," he said. "We try to pick players for training that have talent, not just for me to see for tomorrow but for them to feel what it means to be in the first team, the difficulties playing against our defenders, the difficulty and pace of our training. If we can use every training we have to show the kids what they need to do to be here, it is important, not just for JJ but for everyone."

Club legend Wayne Rooney has also given his verdict after seeing Gabriel play alongside his eldest son Kai. He said on The Wayne Rooney Show: "There’s a young lad at Manchester United who sounds very similar. JJ Gabriel, and I think he’s got like millions of followers and he’s in the same team as my boy. So, I’ve watched him grow up and develop and he’s a fantastic player. Got such a bright future."