Liverpool & Newcastle ready to do battle for €80m Colombia striker

Although Sporting is not in a hurry to sell, the prospect of the English top flight seems to be influencing the striker's thoughts. Suarez has privately hinted that a move to the Premier League could be on the horizon once the current campaign concludes, provided the valuation is met.

The Colombian's statistics this season are a testament to his evolution, as he has managed 33 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. This includes a remarkable return of 24 goals in just 25 league outings, alongside five goals in ten Champions League fixtures. Such numbers have convinced recruitment teams at Anfield and St. James' Park that he possesses the relentlessness required to thrive in the world's most demanding league.