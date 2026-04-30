Liverpool release important Mohamed Salah statement amid fears he'd played last ever game for Reds

The Anfield faithful were left in a state of shock on April 25 when Salah was withdrawn in the 59th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory. The sight of the 33-year-old applauding all four stands before disappearing down the tunnel led many to believe that a significant hamstring injury had brought its own curtain down on his nine-year spell on Merseyside.

However, the club have now provided a massive boost regarding his availability for the run-in. A club statement confirmed: “Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season. The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury. It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26’s conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer.”