Liverpool icon John Toshack diagnosed with dementia

While the disease impacts his day-to-day recollections, Toshack’s son revealed that his father’s long-term memory remains a vivid archive of a storied career across Europe. Despite the heartbreaking challenges of the condition, the 77-year-old’s ability to recall intricate tactical blueprints remains remarkably sharp: "It’s a terrible disease. It’s the short-term memory where we’re seeing it—I speak to him most days and if we chat in the afternoon, he might not remember that we also spoke in the morning," Cameron stated. "But if I ask him about the Liverpool days, or Sociedad or Madrid, the detail is amazing."

He added: "The other day he was telling me about a Real Madrid game against Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan and exactly how he tweaked his midfield to deal with Marco van Basten; the game could have been yesterday, his memory was so clear. I’ll talk to him about what we’re doing in Thailand and he still gives great advice. As a manager, he could always see two or three moves ahead, and it was always in the genes for me, really."