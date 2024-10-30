'We will miss them a lot' - Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas drops huge hint over futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk amid contract uncertainty

Kostas Tsimikas shared a hint about the Liverpool futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk amid their contract uncertainty.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below LFC trio in the final year of their contracts

Could enter into a pre-contract in January

Tsimikas shed light on their potential futures Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below