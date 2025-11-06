Getty/GOAL
'Really poor' - Liverpool fans told to 'have a good look at themselves' after booing Trent Alexander-Arnold on Anfield return with Real Madrid
Alexander-Arnold booed on Liverpool return
Alexander-Arnold endured a frosty reception on his return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday night, with Liverpool supporters loudly booing their former academy star when he came off the bench late in the Champions League tie. The 27-year-old right-back, who left Liverpool last summer after running down his contract, was introduced in the 80th minute but was greeted with jeers from sections of the home crowd, though a few fans were also seen applauding his appearance. The mixed response highlighted lingering resentment among fans who were angered by his decision to depart on a free transfer to Madrid, forcing the club to accept a nominal £10 million fee to release him early.
The tension surrounding his return had been building all week, especially after his mural near Anfield was vandalised with white paint and graffiti branding him a “rat.” The mural, depicting his reaction to Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League triumph, was defaced ahead of Real Madrid’s visit, setting the tone for an emotionally charged night. Supporters also loudly backed current right-back Conor Bradley, who starred in Alexander-Arnold’s old position during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.
Despite the hostile atmosphere, Alexander-Arnold appeared composed, declining to react to the crowd as he entered the pitch and later telling reporters he would “always love the club” regardless of how he was received. However, the booing sparked debate among pundits, with Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher clashing over whether Liverpool fans were justified in their response to one of their homegrown heroes.
- Getty Images Sport
Roy Keane blasts Liverpool fans for jeering TAA
Keane was quick to condemn Liverpool supporters for their reaction, questioning the club’s long-standing reputation for having “classy” and loyal fans. “The reputation of Liverpool fans is that they are loyal and a level up from most supporters,” Keane said on Stick to Football. “Whatever anyone else says, I think for any player to go back with the service he gave — his contract was up — to boo him, I find that really poor.”
The former Manchester United captain went on to highlight Alexander-Arnold’s achievements at the club, insisting that the defender deserved respect after nearly a decade of service. “Why would you go to a match and boo a lad who has played 260 or 270 games? His stats are fantastic, he’s helped the club win two Premier League titles and a Champions League,” Keane argued. “You don’t have to wish him luck at Madrid, but to go out of your way to boo him — for a local lad — Liverpool fans have to have a good look at themselves.”
Keane also praised Alexander-Arnold’s quiet conduct throughout his final months at Anfield, contrasting it with players who make public declarations of loyalty before leaving. “The beauty with Trent over the last year or two is that he’s said very little,” he added. “He’s not gone around saying, ‘I love this club, I’ll stay forever.’ He kept his head down, didn’t play games with the fans. Sometimes that’s the best thing you can do.”
- Getty Images
Carragher 'understands' Liverpool fans' frustrations with TAA
Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, had already expected the kind of reaction Reds fans would eventually have on Alexander-Arnold's return. However, the former centre-back had a very different opinion compared to Keane: "Supporters decide what type of reaction he gets. The reason why it will be poor is because Trent, throughout those 20 years, has played the position of ‘I’m a supporter on the pitch,’” Carragher said earlier in the week. “The supporters in the stadium wouldn’t leave on a free transfer and go and play for Real Madrid.”
Carragher pointed to Alexander-Arnold’s silence in the months leading up to his exit as a source of fan anger, arguing that it created a sense of betrayal among the Anfield faithful. “If what he’s said before — that Liverpool is the only team for him and he wants to be a legend here — was true, then you don’t leave when you’ve just won the league title and can go on to win more,” he explained. “A lot of fans feel they’ve been hoodwinked because Trent stayed quiet while others like Salah and Van Dijk publicly stated they wanted to stay.”
The former Reds vice-captain acknowledged that the defender had every right to pursue a new challenge but maintained that the timing and manner of his departure were always going to sting. “He’s been brilliantly successful and he’s entitled to do what’s right for his career,” Carragher added. “But you can’t be surprised if supporters feel hurt — it’s emotional, especially when you’ve come through the academy and represented the club your whole life.”
- Getty Images
Conor Bradley shows up Alexander-Arnold on his Anfield return
The fallout from Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield return looks set to continue, with debate raging over how Liverpool supporters handled the situation. While many fans insist their reaction was born out of frustration at the way he left, others believe the booing tarnished the club’s reputation for class and loyalty.
For Alexander-Arnold, his return ended in disappointment as Real Madrid fell 1-0 in a game dominated by Liverpool. The defender, who has yet to establish himself as a regular starter under Xabi Alonso due to injuries, cut a subdued figure at full-time, applauding the home crowd before leaving the pitch. Despite the cold reception, he is understood to have met privately with several former teammates and staff members after the match, reinforcing his own insistence that he still “loves” the club.
The Reds, meanwhile, seem to have found their Alexander-Arnold replacement in the form of Bradley. Liverpool did sign Jeremie Frimpong to replace the Englishman earlier this summer; however, Bradley has shown that he is better suited to the role, while Frimpong also continues to struggle with fitness.
