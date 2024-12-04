Liverpool were willing to spend £75m on Anthony Gordon - but form of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz shows signing Newcastle star would have been a waste

The England winger is a player of real star potential but, as this season has proved, Arne Slot has better options available to him at Anfield

The collapse of a proposed transfer is often a source of regret. Just look at Arsene Wenger and the amount of future superstars he says he tried - and failed - to sign. However, sometimes missing out on a player can prove a blessing in disguise - and Liverpool know this better than most.

Brendan Rodgers, for example, was willing to get rid of Jordan Henderson in order to bring in Clint Dempsey in 2012. It's also believed that Jurgen Klopp favoured buying Julian Brandt over Mohamed Salah in 2017, only to be overruled by the Reds' recruitment team, who had wanted the Egyptian before he'd even joined Chelsea. With those lucky escapes in mind, one cannot help but wonder if Liverpool have just dodged another bullet - and, again, more by accident than by design.

As the Premier League leaders prepare to face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Wednesday, it's well worth remembering that the Reds were willing to pay the Magpies £75 million ($95m) for Anthony Gordon during the summer and send Joe Gomez in the opposite direction for £45m ($57m) - which, as the last few months have hammered home, would have been a colossal waste of cash...