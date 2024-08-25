Beth Mead Arsenal 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Lionesses star Beth Mead pulls out of Arsenal's final pre-season game to create injury concern ahead of the Gunners' crucial Champions League qualifiers

B. MeadArsenal WomenChampions LeagueL. Wubben-MoyWSLWomen's football

Lionesses star Beth Mead was a late withdrawal from Arsenal's starting XI as they closed out their U.S. pre-season tour against Chelsea on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mead pulls out of Arsenal XI during warm-up
  • Gunners finished U.S. tour on Sunday vs Chelsea
  • But were without Lioness 10 days before European qualifiers
Article continues below