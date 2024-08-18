Alessia Russo starts pre-season in red hot form! Winners and losers as Lionesses striker fires Arsenal to Washington Spirit victory - but Leah Williamson still needs to shake off the summer rust

The Gunners took down the NWSL high-flyers in Washington D.C. as a number of young players also impressed

Everything that a club wants to get out of pre-season was evident when Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal side took the field for the first time on their United States tour on Sunday, beating the Washington Spirit 2-1 in a hard-fought encounter. Getting minutes into players' legs, giving them a test in tough conditions, allowing different names an opportunity, bedding in new signings, forging new partnerships and building the confidence of the group - it was all on show as the Gunners triumphed thanks to two goals from Alessia Russo.

The England star's first strike was sublime, a gorgeous flick beyond the goalkeeper coming just 10 minutes into a game that saw Arsenal dominate the ball and the Spirit - third in the NWSL, the top league in the U.S. - cause real problems on the counter-attack. Most of that threat came from Ouleymata Sarr, the France forward who forced a good early save out of Manuela Zinsberger, fired just wide a few minutes later after turning Leah Williamson inside-out and eventually equalised for her team before half time, thanks to poor defending and a goalkeeping error.

As is so often the case in these pre-season friendlies, substitutions made the second half look incredibly different. Arsenal made four changes at the break and the rhythm of the game was disrupted for a while, though was briefly revived when Rosa Kafaji, the Sweden youngster signed just this week, slipped Russo through for her second of the day with just 15 minutes to play.

After that, the Spirit's match fitness showed. Though the NWSL paused during the Olympics, teams have been playing in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, meaning the Washington side were much sharper and able to pile the pressure on the visitors in the latter stages, with only desperate defending preventing them from finding another equaliser.

Yet, the commitment Eidevall saw from his players in those moments of chaos will have been pleasing. The Gunners didn't hold back, they fought for every ball and put their bodies on the line to ensure this first pre-season outing ended in success, even if the results are not important at this stage.

Ahead of another outing at the same venue next Sunday, against London rivals Chelsea, GOAL breaks down Arsenal's winners & losers from Audi Field...