Lucy Bronze is staying! Lionesses star renews expiring Chelsea contract as wait for news on Hannah Hampton & Aggie Beever-Jones continues

Bronze's renewal delivers some positive news for Chelsea fans in what has, so far, been a frustrating transfer window. The Blues are in desperate need of a striker, following the departure of Catarina Macario in March and Sam Kerr at the end of the season, but have so far run into several brick walls in their pursuit of one.

Khadija Shaw looked set to move to the club on a free transfer as her Manchester City contract expired this summer, with all reports pointing to as much. However, after top-scoring in the Women's Super League to fire City to their first title in 10 years, the Jamaica international emphatically announced that she would be staying, signing a new four-year deal.

Chelsea then turned their attention to Felicia Schroder, the 19-year-old goal-machine who netted 30 times in the Swedish top-flight in 2025 and top-scored in the inaugural Europa Cup. But despite tabling what was reported as a world-record bid for the Hacken star, Real Madrid would instead win the race for her signature, unveiling the teenager as their latest signing last week.

To rub salt in the wound, Chelsea also saw Salma Paralluelo turn down an offer last month, as she ponders her next move after leaving Barcelona upon the expiry of her contract. The 22-year-old, who can play as a centre-forward or out wide, scored twice in the Champions League final and is being pursued by Arsenal, London City Lionesses, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea were also interested but did not meet Paralluelo's wage demands, which the Athletic reports to be in excess of £1 million per year.