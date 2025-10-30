'We're prepared to fight' - Lionel Messi says Inter Miami learned lessons from 2024 MLS playoff disappointment against Atlanta

Messi said the issues that impacted Miami in last year’s upset loss to Atlanta were tied to an "irregular" defense.

"There were moments where the team competed at a very high level, but it's also true that we were irregular, defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that's something we still are lacking," he told Apple TV on Wednesday. "We must be better in that area if we really want to win the MLS Cup."

The Herons shipped six goals across the two-game series against Atlanta, only scoring four.