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The Last Dance Is Over! Lionel Messi confirms retirement from international football after Argentina's World Cup final defeat
An emotional farewell to the Albiceleste
In a moment that has sent shockwaves through the global football community, Messi has confirmed he will no longer wear the famous blue and white stripes of his national team. The announcement follows a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in extra time during the World Cup final, a match that proved to be the final chapter of his international odyssey.
Taking to social media to share the news with his millions of followers, the Rosario-born star expressed the difficulty of his choice. On his official Instagram account, Messi wrote: "After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come."
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Reflecting on a record-breaking career
Messi’s departure marks the end of a statistical era that may never be eclipsed by another Argentine player. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, he amassed 207 appearances, placing him second on the all-time list of men’s international appearances.
His goal-scoring record is equally staggering, having found the back of the net 125 times for his country. While he leaves the international scene, the departure of the icon leaves an irreplaceable void in a squad that he has captained with distinction through both triumphant and turbulent times.
The forward was particularly poignant about the legacy he leaves behind and the talent waiting in the wings. He continued his statement by saying: "There is little left and stages are closing and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved and I will always love being in the National Team. I emptied myself, I have no more to give and besides, very great kids are coming up behind who deserve to be there. Thank you for all the love of these 20 years. I am going to miss hearing you from inside very much."
A legacy of silverware and glory
While the final defeat to Spain was a bitter pill to swallow, Messi’s international legacy was firmly cemented in 2022 when he led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar. His performances in that tournament earned him the Player of the Tournament award, a feat he also achieved in 2014 when Argentina reached the final in Brazil.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi was instrumental in breaking Argentina's long trophy drought by winning the Copa America in 2021, followed by the Finalissima victory at Wembley.
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An unforgettable journey
The Inter Miami star took a moment to thank those who supported him through the journey, noting: "Thanks to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this very beautiful but difficult journey. Thanks to each of the coaches, teammates and directors that I got to share with. I take away unforgettable memories and moments lived. I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, dream moments. It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you! Thank you God for making me Argentine. Let’s go Argentina!"
In a final note attached to his retirement post, Messi revealed that he had actually made his decision shortly after the tournament concluded, but personal circumstances had reinforced his resolve. He added: "These words I wrote on July 21, two days after the final. Today after what happened with my father, I am more convinced than before."
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