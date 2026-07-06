‘What he is doing is crazy’ - Magical Lionel Messi amazes Pedri as Barcelona & Spain star dreams of World Cup final reunion with former team-mate & Argentine GOAT

Despite the years passing, Messi continues to defy logic on the world stage, and his former Barcelona apprentice is watching on in awe. Pedri, who forged a partnership with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou, believes nobody can touch the Inter Miami superstar when it comes to historical greatness.

"I am enjoying him. I already enjoyed him when I trained with him every day. What he is doing is crazy," Pedri told AS. "The things he is doing at his age can only be done with the quality he has. For me, he is the best player in history."