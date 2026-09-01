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'How lucky I was, Leo...' - Enzo Fernandez pens emotional farewell to Lionel Messi as Chelsea star pays tribute to retiring Argentine GOAT
End of an era for Argentina
Messi recently confirmed his permanent departure from international football at the age of 39. The legendary forward called time on his Argentina career following their run to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner exits the global stage as his nation’s all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer. His decision was ultimately cemented following the tragic passing of his father, Jorge, in early August.
In response, Chelsea midfielder Fernandez took to Instagram to honour his departing captain. The 25-year-old reflected on a deeply personal journey that saw him transform from an anxious young supporter into Messi's World Cup-winning team-mate.
- AFP
Childhood dreams realised
Fernandez shared his early fears over missing the chance to play alongside his hero, referencing Messi's brief retirement in 2016. He wrote: "Leo.. when you said before that you would retire from playing for the national team, I felt deeply sad."
The midfielder explained how he obsessively tracked their age difference as a youth player. "I was just a young boy, and I used to calculate the gap between your age and mine to see whether I would ever be able to play alongside you," Fernandez added. "It might sound silly, but I really did it. I used to think about how many years you might have left, and how many years separated me from reaching the first team, and I dreamed that we would wear the Argentina shirt together, even just once... and luckily you came back."
That dream ultimately materialised in spectacular fashion in Qatar. He continued: "Life ended up being far more beautiful than that boy was able to imagine.. I didn't just get to play with you, but we shared training camps, the dressing room, the conversations, the embraces, the difficult moments, the wonderful moments, and we ended up world champions together."
A captain's lasting legacy
Fernandez also praised Messi's humility and leadership behind the scenes. "But above all, I will always be grateful to you for the way you treated me from the moment I arrived," he continued. "I came carrying the dream of sharing the pitch with my role model, but I found a person who, from the very first moment, made me feel like one of everybody. You always had a kind word, a piece of advice, an embrace, or simply the way you make me feel calm when I need it.. I will never forget that."
Looking ahead to a new chapter for the national team, Fernandez admitted the absence will be difficult to process. "It is hard for me today to imagine the next camp without you," he added. "To walk out onto the pitch and not see you in front of me, wearing the number 10 shirt. We have been used to seeing you there for so many years that it seems impossible to imagine it any other way."
Fernandez concluded: "How lucky I was, Leo, and how lucky that boy was, the one who used to count the years without knowing whether he would one day arrive in time. Thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me, and for allowing me to be part of your story.. we will miss you greatly, captain."
- Getty Images Sport
Life after Messi
Argentina must now navigate a daunting transition without their talismanic leader. Head coach Lionel Scaloni will need to lean heavily on younger core players like Fernandez to guide the team through 2030 World Cup and future Copa America campaigns.
For Messi, focus shifts entirely to his club commitments with Inter Miami. The 39-year-old will aim to finish out his historic playing days by securing further domestic success in Major League Soccer, fully unburdened by the physical and mental demands of international duty.
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