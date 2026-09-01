'How lucky I was, Leo...' - Enzo Fernandez pens emotional farewell to Lionel Messi as Chelsea star pays tribute to retiring Argentine GOAT

Fernandez also praised Messi's humility and leadership behind the scenes. "But above all, I will always be grateful to you for the way you treated me from the moment I arrived," he continued. "I came carrying the dream of sharing the pitch with my role model, but I found a person who, from the very first moment, made me feel like one of everybody. You always had a kind word, a piece of advice, an embrace, or simply the way you make me feel calm when I need it.. I will never forget that."

Looking ahead to a new chapter for the national team, Fernandez admitted the absence will be difficult to process. "It is hard for me today to imagine the next camp without you," he added. "To walk out onto the pitch and not see you in front of me, wearing the number 10 shirt. We have been used to seeing you there for so many years that it seems impossible to imagine it any other way."

Fernandez concluded: "How lucky I was, Leo, and how lucky that boy was, the one who used to count the years without knowing whether he would one day arrive in time. Thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me, and for allowing me to be part of your story.. we will miss you greatly, captain."



