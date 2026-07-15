‘You can’t stop him!’ - Lionel Messi’s former team-mate warns England they face impossible task when tackling Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Federico Fernandez, a former Argentina team-mate of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, has delivered a chilling verdict for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Despite the tactical preparations taking place in the England camp, Fernandez insists that 20 years of football history prove that individual plans to nullify the 39-year-old usually end in failure.

Speaking on the challenge of facing the tournament's leading scorer, Fernandez told talkSPORT: "You can’t stop him. This question has been asked for the last 20 years. People will always find a way to get possession of the ball, whether that’s dropping deep, or moving more to the side. People just need a good pass and control to make the difference. Even if you put a player on him specifically. Everyone has tried everything against him over the years. I would always ask the coach to try and put us on the same teams so I didn’t have to mark him [in training]."



