Even with Lionel Messi, Argentina's hopes of a successful World Cup defence look bleak

There has been a lot of doubt around Messi's participation at the next World Cup, fuelled mainly by the man himself.

"I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start pre-season next year with Inter [Miami] and see if I can really be 100 percent, if I can be useful and then make a decision," he said in October. "I'm really eager because it's a World Cup. We're coming off winning the last one, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team."

Before the Mauritania game, Scaloni confirmed that Messi has still not made a final decision, telling reporters: "I will do everything I can to make sure he is there. I believe that he has to be there, for the sake of football, but it's not me who decides. It's up to him, how he feels in his mind and his physical condition. He has earned the right to decide calmly. We are not in a rush. We know that whatever he decides will be the best thing for both him and the team."

It is best for Argentina that Messi is there, because he is still a match-winner. We've seen that again in the early stages of the 2026 MLS campaign, as he's netted four goals in as many appearances for Inter Miami. Barring a serious injury, which the club are doing everything to protect him against, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will surely captain his country at a record sixth World Cup.

However, this is not the same Messi who was omnipresent in Argentina's 2022 success. His legs won't last for 90 minutes every five or six days, especially not at an expanded World Cup that could see the holders play a total of eight matches.

"It's difficult because it's not just Argentinians who want to see him, everyone wants to see him," Scaloni continued. "And then we have the dilemma as his coaches when he's there, if he's able to play the whole game or if he's not."