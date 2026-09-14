The fourth round of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign delivered crucial tactical battles, hard-fought victories, and key developments across France. Paris Saint-Germain got their title defence off the ground with a narrow victory in Brest, while Stade Rennais handed Marseille another defeat and Monaco dropped points in Strasbourg.
Ligue 1 Matchday 4 Roundup: PSG secure first win at Brest as Rennes edge Marseille & Monaco held at Strasbourg
- AFP
Stade Brestois 29 0–1 Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first league victory of the season with a disciplined 1–0 win away at Stade Brestois 29. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal early in the 5th minute, converting a clinical strike. Luis Enrique's side held firm defensively despite late pressure and yellow cards for Vitinha and Dro Fernández.
- AFP
Stade Rennais FC 1–0 Olympique de Marseille
Stade Rennais FC edged Olympique de Marseille 1–0 at Roazhon Park in a high-intensity battle. Rennes scored the game's sole goal and limited Marseille's forward momentum throughout. OM's frustrations boiled over as they accumulated four yellow cards, suffering their second consecutive league defeat.
- AFP
RC Strasbourg Alsace 1–1 AS Monaco
League leaders AS Monaco were held to a 1–1 draw by RC Strasbourg Alsace at Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg contained Monaco's potent attacking line, ensuring both teams shared the points in a closely contested tactical battle.
- AFP
LOSC Lille 2–0 ES Troyes AC
LOSC Lille returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2–0 home victory over bottom-half ES Troyes AC at Decathlon Arena. Lille controlled the tempo from the opening whistle and converted their chances effectively while denying Troyes any clear-cut opportunities.
- AFP
Paris FC 0–0 Olympique Lyonnais
Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais played out a goalless 0–0 draw at Stade Jean-Bouin. Clear chances were hard to come by as both defensive lines dominated, keeping both sides firmly in upper table contention.
- AFP
AJ Auxerre 1–0 OGC Nice
AJ Auxerre picked up their first victory of the Ligue 1 campaign by shutting out OGC Nice 1–0 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. A single strike proved enough for Auxerre, who defended their lead through physical play in the final minutes.
- AFP
Le Mans FC 2–2 RC Lens
Promoted Le Mans FC fought to a thrilling 2–2 draw against RC Lens at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Both teams traded attacking spells in an open encounter, splitting the points at the final whistle.
- AFP
FC Lorient 2–2 Toulouse FC
FC Lorient and Toulouse FC shared the points in a four-goal thriller (2–2) at Stade du Moustoir. Toulouse rallied from behind to earn a hard-earned point away from home.
- AFP
Le Havre AC 0–0 Angers SCO
Le Havre AC and Angers SCO ended in a scoreless 0–0 deadlock at Stade Océane. Both teams struggled to create finishing opportunities in the final third, ultimately splitting the spoils.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting