Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BREST-PSGAFP
Celine Abrahams

Ligue 1 Matchday 4 Roundup: PSG secure first win at Brest as Rennes edge Marseille & Monaco held at Strasbourg

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
Rennes
Monaco
TV Guide & Streaming
Lille
Strasbourg
Auxerre
Lens
Brest
Lyon
Marseille
Paris FC
Lorient
Toulouse
Angers
Le Havre
Le Mans
Troyes
Nice

Comprehensive matchday review of the fourth weekend in Ligue 1. We break down Matchday 4 results, key storylines, standout individual performances, and dramatic goal-fests ahead of the fifth round of fixtures.

The fourth round of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign delivered crucial tactical battles, hard-fought victories, and key developments across France. Paris Saint-Germain got their title defence off the ground with a narrow victory in Brest, while Stade Rennais handed Marseille another defeat and Monaco dropped points in Strasbourg.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BREST-PSGAFP

    Stade Brestois 29 0–1 Paris Saint-Germain

    Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first league victory of the season with a disciplined 1–0 win away at Stade Brestois 29. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal early in the 5th minute, converting a clinical strike. Luis Enrique's side held firm defensively despite late pressure and yellow cards for Vitinha and Dro Fernández.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MARSEILLEAFP

    Stade Rennais FC 1–0 Olympique de Marseille

    Stade Rennais FC edged Olympique de Marseille 1–0 at Roazhon Park in a high-intensity battle. Rennes scored the game's sole goal and limited Marseille's forward momentum throughout. OM's frustrations boiled over as they accumulated four yellow cards, suffering their second consecutive league defeat.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-MONACOAFP

    RC Strasbourg Alsace 1–1 AS Monaco

    League leaders AS Monaco were held to a 1–1 draw by RC Strasbourg Alsace at Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg contained Monaco's potent attacking line, ensuring both teams shared the points in a closely contested tactical battle.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LILLE-TROYESAFP

    LOSC Lille 2–0 ES Troyes AC

    LOSC Lille returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2–0 home victory over bottom-half ES Troyes AC at Decathlon Arena. Lille controlled the tempo from the opening whistle and converted their chances effectively while denying Troyes any clear-cut opportunities.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS FC-LYONAFP

    Paris FC 0–0 Olympique Lyonnais

    Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais played out a goalless 0–0 draw at Stade Jean-Bouin. Clear chances were hard to come by as both defensive lines dominated, keeping both sides firmly in upper table contention.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-AUXERRE-NICEAFP

    AJ Auxerre 1–0 OGC Nice

    AJ Auxerre picked up their first victory of the Ligue 1 campaign by shutting out OGC Nice 1–0 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. A single strike proved enough for Auxerre, who defended their lead through physical play in the final minutes.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE MANS-LENSAFP

    Le Mans FC 2–2 RC Lens

    Promoted Le Mans FC fought to a thrilling 2–2 draw against RC Lens at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Both teams traded attacking spells in an open encounter, splitting the points at the final whistle.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LORIENT-TOULOUSEAFP

    FC Lorient 2–2 Toulouse FC

    FC Lorient and Toulouse FC shared the points in a four-goal thriller (2–2) at Stade du Moustoir. Toulouse rallied from behind to earn a hard-earned point away from home.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE HAVRE-ANGERSAFP

    Le Havre AC 0–0 Angers SCO

    Le Havre AC and Angers SCO ended in a scoreless 0–0 deadlock at Stade Océane. Both teams struggled to create finishing opportunities in the final third, ultimately splitting the spoils.