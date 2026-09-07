The third round of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign delivered massive upsets, statement away performances, and goals galore across France. From Monaco taking control of the league title race with a victory at the Parc des Princes to Paris FC's stunning win in Marseille and Strasbourg's eight-goal rampage at Troyes, Matchday 3 provided unmatched drama.
Ligue 1 Matchday 3 Roundup: Monaco stun PSG at Parc des Princes as Paris FC & Strasbourg light up round
- AFP
Paris Saint-Germain 1–2 AS Monaco
Monaco extended their perfect start to the season by stunning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The visitors weaponised rapid counter-attacks and disciplined defensive shape, snatching a 2–1 victory to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings with three wins from three games.
The defeat leaves PSG winless through their opening three fixtures.
- AFP
Olympique de Marseille 2–3 Paris FC
Lassine Sinayoko delivered a hero's performance at the Stade Vélodrome as newly promoted Paris FC upset Marseille in a thrilling 3–2 affair. Sinayoko struck early in the 1st minute and added a second in the 19th minute.
Amine Gouiri scored twice to keep OM in contention, but Sinayoko completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 86th minute to seal a famous victory for the visitors.
- AFP
ES Troyes AC 2–6 RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade de l'Aube hosted an absolute goal-fest as Strasbourg put six goals past Troyes in a dominant 6–2 away victory. Strasbourg's attacking front line proved unstoppable in transition, tearing through the hosts' defence to secure their second victory of the campaign.
- AFP
Olympique Lyonnais 3–1 AJ Auxerre
Olympique Lyonnais continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable 3–1 home win over bottom-placed AJ Auxerre at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon controlled possession and efficiency in the final third, moving up to second in the table while leaving Auxerre without a point after three matches.
- AFP
RC Lens 0–1 FC Lorient
FC Lorient earned a hard-fought away clean sheet and victory at Stade Bollaert-Delelis against RC Lens. Lorient's defensive shape absorbed Lens' pressure before snatching the game-winning goal, while Lens finished the match with ten men following a second yellow card in stoppage time.
- AFP
Angers SCO 1–2 Stade Rennais FC
Stade Rennais FC recorded a crucial 2–1 victory on the road against Angers SCO at Raymond Kopa Stadium. Rennes asserted control early in the second half and weathered late pressure from Angers to stay unbeaten through three rounds.
- AFP
Le Havre AC 1–2 Stade Brestois 29
Stade Brestois 29 picked up their first win of the season in an eventful away fixture at Stade Océane. Le Havre played the entire second half with ten men after a red card in first-half stoppage time, allowing Brest to capitalise on the numerical advantage and take all three points.
- AFP
Toulouse FC 0–1 LOSC Lille
LOSC Lille ground out a professional 1–0 victory over Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse. A single decisive strike allowed Lille to preserve an unbeaten record and keep pace near the top of the table.
- AFP
OGC Nice 1–1 Le Mans FC
OGC Nice and Le Mans FC shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw at the Allianz Riviera. Nice dominated the tempo but lacked clinical edge, allowing promoted Le Mans to earn a respectable point on the road.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting