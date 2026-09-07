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Celine Abrahams

Ligue 1 Matchday 3 Roundup: Monaco stun PSG at Parc des Princes as Paris FC & Strasbourg light up round

Ligue 1
Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC
TV Guide & Streaming
Lyon
Lille
Strasbourg
Rennes
Brest
Lorient
Lens
Marseille
Angers
Troyes
Le Mans
Le Havre
Nice
Toulouse
Auxerre

Comprehensive matchday review of the third weekend in Ligue 1. We break down Matchday 3 results, key storylines, standout individual performances, and dramatic goal-fests ahead of the fourth round of fixtures.

The third round of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign delivered massive upsets, statement away performances, and goals galore across France. From Monaco taking control of the league title race with a victory at the Parc des Princes to Paris FC's stunning win in Marseille and Strasbourg's eight-goal rampage at Troyes, Matchday 3 provided unmatched drama.

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    Paris Saint-Germain 1–2 AS Monaco

    Monaco extended their perfect start to the season by stunning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The visitors weaponised rapid counter-attacks and disciplined defensive shape, snatching a 2–1 victory to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings with three wins from three games.

    The defeat leaves PSG winless through their opening three fixtures.

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    Olympique de Marseille 2–3 Paris FC

    Lassine Sinayoko delivered a hero's performance at the Stade Vélodrome as newly promoted Paris FC upset Marseille in a thrilling 3–2 affair. Sinayoko struck early in the 1st minute and added a second in the 19th minute.

    Amine Gouiri scored twice to keep OM in contention, but Sinayoko completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 86th minute to seal a famous victory for the visitors.

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    ES Troyes AC 2–6 RC Strasbourg Alsace

    Stade de l'Aube hosted an absolute goal-fest as Strasbourg put six goals past Troyes in a dominant 6–2 away victory. Strasbourg's attacking front line proved unstoppable in transition, tearing through the hosts' defence to secure their second victory of the campaign.

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    Olympique Lyonnais 3–1 AJ Auxerre

    Olympique Lyonnais continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable 3–1 home win over bottom-placed AJ Auxerre at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon controlled possession and efficiency in the final third, moving up to second in the table while leaving Auxerre without a point after three matches.

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    RC Lens 0–1 FC Lorient

    FC Lorient earned a hard-fought away clean sheet and victory at Stade Bollaert-Delelis against RC Lens. Lorient's defensive shape absorbed Lens' pressure before snatching the game-winning goal, while Lens finished the match with ten men following a second yellow card in stoppage time.

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    Angers SCO 1–2 Stade Rennais FC

    Stade Rennais FC recorded a crucial 2–1 victory on the road against Angers SCO at Raymond Kopa Stadium. Rennes asserted control early in the second half and weathered late pressure from Angers to stay unbeaten through three rounds.

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    Le Havre AC 1–2 Stade Brestois 29

    Stade Brestois 29 picked up their first win of the season in an eventful away fixture at Stade Océane. Le Havre played the entire second half with ten men after a red card in first-half stoppage time, allowing Brest to capitalise on the numerical advantage and take all three points.

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    Toulouse FC 0–1 LOSC Lille

    LOSC Lille ground out a professional 1–0 victory over Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse. A single decisive strike allowed Lille to preserve an unbeaten record and keep pace near the top of the table.

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    OGC Nice 1–1 Le Mans FC

    OGC Nice and Le Mans FC shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw at the Allianz Riviera. Nice dominated the tempo but lacked clinical edge, allowing promoted Le Mans to earn a respectable point on the road.