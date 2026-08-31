The second week of the Ligue 1 season brought top-of-the-table shifts, defensive showdowns, and stoppage-time drama across France. From Monaco dismantling Marseille at Stade Louis II to Paris FC delivering a statement victory and PSG snatching a late point on the road, Matchday 2 kept supporters on the edge of their seats.
Ligue 1 Matchday 2 Roundup: Monaco tops Marseille, Marquinhos saves PSG & Paris FC stuns Nice
- AFP
AS Monaco 2–0 Olympique de Marseille
AS Monaco produced a statement home victory over rivals Olympique de Marseille at Stade Louis II. German forward Paris Brunner put on a stellar performance, opening the scoring in the 13th minute with a neat finish before doubling the advantage early in the second half (53').
Marseille struggled to break down Monaco’s defensive block, while the host side managed the tempo effectively to seal a clean-sheet victory.
- AFP
LOSC Lille 2–2 Paris Saint-Germain
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain survived a massive scare at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy, salvaging a point in deep stoppage time.
Lille looked set to secure all three points behind an energetic home display. However, PSG mounted a relentless late attack, culminating in a 95th-minute equaliser from Marquinhos to split the spoils in a high-intensity thriller.
- AFP
Paris FC 3–0 OGC Nice
Newly promoted Paris FC recorded one of the biggest wins of the weekend, dominating OGC Nice at home. Paris FC took control from kickoff with sharp counter-attacking play and clinical finishing, putting three past Nice to claim their first win of the campaign in emphatic fashion.
- AFP
Stade Rennais 3–2 Le Mans FC
Stade Rennais prevailed in a frantic five-goal thriller against Le Mans FC at Roazhon Park. Rennais generated persistent threat through wide channels, but Le Mans fought valiantly, staying within reach until the closing whistle.
A late red card for Le Mans in the 68th minute swung the momentum decisively in Rennes' favour.
- AFP
RC Strasbourg Alsace 2–1 RC Lens
RC Strasbourg bounced back from their opening weekend loss by edging out RC Lens at Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg established a first-half foundation and capitalised on Lens' defensive errors.
Lens pulled one back late in the match, but Strasbourg held firm to earn a hard-fought 2–1 victory.
- AFP
AJ Auxerre 1–3 Angers SCO
Angers SCO delivered an efficient away performance at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps to overpower AJ Auxerre. Angers converted their set-piece opportunities and capitalised on transition moments, taking a commanding lead before Auxerre managed a late consolation goal.
- AFP
Stade Brestois 29 2–2 Toulouse FC
Stade Brestois 29 and Toulouse FC played out an entertaining 2–2 draw at Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both sides traded leads throughout an open contest, with Toulouse striking late to cancel out Brest’s second-half advantage and force a share of the points.
- AFP
Olympique Lyonnais 1–1 Le Havre AC
Olympique Lyonnais were held to a 1–1 draw at Parc Olympique Lyonnais by a resolute Le Havre AC side. Lyon dominated possession and created several clear-cut chances, but Le Havre’s disciplined low block kept the hosts at bay to claim a valuable away point.
- AFP
FC Lorient 1–2 ES Troyes AC
ES Troyes AC picked up a crucial away victory against FC Lorient at Stade du Moustoir. Troyes capitalised on defensive lapses from Lorient in both halves to build a two-goal lead before holding off a late surge from the home side.
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