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Celine Abrahams

Ligue 1 Matchday 2 Roundup: Monaco tops Marseille, Marquinhos saves PSG & Paris FC stuns Nice

Ligue 1
Monaco
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
TV Guide & Streaming
Lille
Paris FC
Nice
Rennes
Le Mans
Strasbourg
Lens
Auxerre
Angers
Brest
Toulouse
Lyon
Le Havre
Lorient
Troyes

Comprehensive matchday review of the second weekend in Ligue 1. We break down Matchday 2 results, key storylines, standout individual performances, and dramatic goal-fests ahead of the third round of fixtures.

The second week of the Ligue 1 season brought top-of-the-table shifts, defensive showdowns, and stoppage-time drama across France. From Monaco dismantling Marseille at Stade Louis II to Paris FC delivering a statement victory and PSG snatching a late point on the road, Matchday 2 kept supporters on the edge of their seats.

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    AS Monaco 2–0 Olympique de Marseille

    AS Monaco produced a statement home victory over rivals Olympique de Marseille at Stade Louis II. German forward Paris Brunner put on a stellar performance, opening the scoring in the 13th minute with a neat finish before doubling the advantage early in the second half (53').

    Marseille struggled to break down Monaco’s defensive block, while the host side managed the tempo effectively to seal a clean-sheet victory.

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    LOSC Lille 2–2 Paris Saint-Germain

    Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain survived a massive scare at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy, salvaging a point in deep stoppage time.

    Lille looked set to secure all three points behind an energetic home display. However, PSG mounted a relentless late attack, culminating in a 95th-minute equaliser from Marquinhos to split the spoils in a high-intensity thriller.

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    Paris FC 3–0 OGC Nice

    Newly promoted Paris FC recorded one of the biggest wins of the weekend, dominating OGC Nice at home. Paris FC took control from kickoff with sharp counter-attacking play and clinical finishing, putting three past Nice to claim their first win of the campaign in emphatic fashion.

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    Stade Rennais 3–2 Le Mans FC

    Stade Rennais prevailed in a frantic five-goal thriller against Le Mans FC at Roazhon Park. Rennais generated persistent threat through wide channels, but Le Mans fought valiantly, staying within reach until the closing whistle.

    A late red card for Le Mans in the 68th minute swung the momentum decisively in Rennes' favour.

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    RC Strasbourg Alsace 2–1 RC Lens

    RC Strasbourg bounced back from their opening weekend loss by edging out RC Lens at Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg established a first-half foundation and capitalised on Lens' defensive errors.

    Lens pulled one back late in the match, but Strasbourg held firm to earn a hard-fought 2–1 victory.

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    AJ Auxerre 1–3 Angers SCO

    Angers SCO delivered an efficient away performance at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps to overpower AJ Auxerre. Angers converted their set-piece opportunities and capitalised on transition moments, taking a commanding lead before Auxerre managed a late consolation goal.

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    Stade Brestois 29 2–2 Toulouse FC

    Stade Brestois 29 and Toulouse FC played out an entertaining 2–2 draw at Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both sides traded leads throughout an open contest, with Toulouse striking late to cancel out Brest’s second-half advantage and force a share of the points.

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    Olympique Lyonnais 1–1 Le Havre AC

    Olympique Lyonnais were held to a 1–1 draw at Parc Olympique Lyonnais by a resolute Le Havre AC side. Lyon dominated possession and created several clear-cut chances, but Le Havre’s disciplined low block kept the hosts at bay to claim a valuable away point.

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    FC Lorient 1–2 ES Troyes AC

    ES Troyes AC picked up a crucial away victory against FC Lorient at Stade du Moustoir. Troyes capitalised on defensive lapses from Lorient in both halves to build a two-goal lead before holding off a late surge from the home side.