Ligue 1 Matchday 1 Roundup: Marseille storm to top, PSG held in four-goal thriller & Lens start strong

Marseille took full advantage of their opening fixture at the Stade Vélodrome. Following a goalless first half, Strasbourg midfielder Samir El Mourabet was sent off in the 59th minute. Amine Gouiri immediately broke the deadlock in the 46th minute before converting a penalty in the 68th minute. Substitute Keyliane Abdallah added a third in the 89th minute, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg rounded out the 4–0 victory in stoppage time (90+6') to place Marseille atop the table on goal difference.