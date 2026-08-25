The 2026/27 Ligue 1 season kicked off with goals galore, tactical battles, and dramatic openers across France. From Marseille’s statement win at the Vélodrome to Lens lighting up the scoreboard and PSG being held in a classic thriller, Matchday 1 delivered plenty of storylines.
Ligue 1 Matchday 1 Roundup: Marseille storm to top, PSG held in four-goal thriller & Lens start strong
- AFP
Olympique de Marseille 4–0 RC Strasbourg Alsace
Marseille took full advantage of their opening fixture at the Stade Vélodrome. Following a goalless first half, Strasbourg midfielder Samir El Mourabet was sent off in the 59th minute. Amine Gouiri immediately broke the deadlock in the 46th minute before converting a penalty in the 68th minute. Substitute Keyliane Abdallah added a third in the 89th minute, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg rounded out the 4–0 victory in stoppage time (90+6') to place Marseille atop the table on goal difference.
- AFP
RC Lens 5–2 AJ Auxerre
Lens opened their campaign with a 5–2 goal-fest at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Florian Thauvin kicked off the scoring with a 12th-minute penalty. The dynamic shifted in the 35th minute when Auxerre defender Christ Makosso was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul. Lens capitalized immediately after the break as Franjo Ivanović (49'), Saud Abdulhamid (54'), and Ismaëlo Ganiou (66') expanded the advantage. Auxerre fought back through a Danny Namaso penalty (61') and a strike from Lamine Sy (69'), but Thauvin sealed his brace with a second converted penalty in the 88th minute.
- AFP
Stade Rennais 2–2 Paris Saint-Germain
The defending champions dropped points on opening night after falling two goals behind at Roazhon Park. Sebastian Szymański opened the scoring for Rennes in the 8th minute with a strike from distance, and Estéban Lepaul doubled the hosts' lead in the 37th minute. PSG responded after the break as half-time substitute Ferran Torres brought Paris back into the game with two second-half goals (70', 81') to salvage a 2–2 draw.
- AFP
Toulouse FC 0–2 Olympique Lyonnais
Lyon started their domestic campaign with a patient away performance at the Stadium de Toulouse. After an even first hour, substitute Pavel Šulc set up Noah Nartey to open the scoring in the 68th minute. Malick Fofana then doubled Lyon's advantage in the 85th minute following a pass from Corentin Tolisso, locking in a 2–0 victory and an away clean sheet.
- AFP
Angers SCO 0–2 LOSC Lille
Lille picked up three points on the road at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Striker Olivier Giroud scored the opener in the 10th minute, and defender Tiago Santos extended the margin to 2–0 in the 30th minute. Lille effectively shut down Angers' attack in the second half to keep a clean sheet.
- AFP
Le Havre AC 0–1 AS Monaco
Monaco ground out a tight 1–0 victory away at the Stade CMA CGM Océane. Defender Eric Dier provided the decisive goal in the 13th minute, heading past the Le Havre keeper. Monaco managed the match through late second-half pressure to secure their first victory of the season.
- AFP
Le Mans FC 2–2 Stade Brestois 29
Promoted side Le Mans FC marked their return to top-flight French football with an action-packed 2–2 draw against Stade Brestois 29 at the Stade Marie-Marvingt. Romain Del Castillo put Brest ahead half an hour in, but Dame Guèye struck back for Le Mans in first-half stoppage time (45+1'). Louis Mafouta then completed the turnover for the hosts in the 54th minute, only for Kamory Doumbia to bring Brest back level seven minutes later to cap off a thrilling four-goal stalemate.
- AFP
OGC Nice 0–0 FC Lorient
Tactical organisation dominated the action at the Allianz Riviera. Nice controlled possession, but Lorient's defensive shape restricted high-quality scoring chances. Neither side could find a breakthrough before the final whistle, resulting in a goalless draw to open their campaigns.
- AFP
ES Troyes AC 0–0 Paris FC
A tightly contested stalemate unfolded at the Stade de l'Aube. Both Troyes and Paris FC prioritised defensive solidity, leading to a physical battle with few shots on target. The teams settled for a 0–0 draw and one point apiece.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting