Liam Rosenior responds to Alejandro Garnacho transfer claims amid Chelsea winger's form struggles

Speaking to reporters ahead of Chelsea’s vital trip to Brighton, Rosenior was pressed on reports claiming the Argentine could be sold. Despite Garnacho’s limited minutes since his arrival as manager, the Englishman maintained that his primary focus remained on restoring the winger's confidence.

Rosenior said: “I'd like to know the source of the report. These reports can come from anywhere. Garna is 21 years old. Garna is someone who has special qualities when he is in a good place and he's in good form. And my job is to help him reach those levels.”