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Leny Yoro has made bold claims of a Premier League title as Michael Carrick prepares for a new challenge in his first full season at Manchester United
Yoro sets sights on Premier League glory
Yoro has made a bold claim that United can win the Premier League this season, despite struggling for consistency since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. The legendary Scot managed a staggering 13 titles in the English top flight before calling time on a revolutionary managerial career in 2013. In the years since, United have been through seven permanent managers, each failing to replicate Fergie's feat of bringing glory to Man United.
When asked about the possibility of winning the Premier League this coming season, Yoro was emphatic about the club's objectives to ending a 13-year Premier League drought. "We’re Man United so we have to think like that. And I know we have the potential to do it, so we have to do it," Yoro said. "The mood is really good. We work really hard, and outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, good mood. So the target this season is to win every game, to be honest. For the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies, and to be at the top."
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The post-Ferguson trophy drought
The journey since 2013 has been a rollercoaster for the Old Trafford faithful. David Moyes managed a Community Shield in his lacklustre season-long stint, while Louis van Gaal was successful in the FA Cup. Jose Mourinho bolstered the Old Trafford trophy cabinet with a Europa League title, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his own two-year tenure, while Erik ten Hag led United to a League Cup and an FA Cup in his time with the club.
In fact, it was only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim who left United with nothing to show but memories - good and bad - from their respective time in Greater Manchester as head coaches. And despite Amorim leading the club to an embarrassing 15th-place finish in 2024/25.
The Michael Carrick revolution
Carrick has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival at Old Trafford in January. A third-place Premier League finish after picking up the pieces left by Amorim was enough to afford him permanent tenure this summer. Speaking about the task at hand, the 45-year-old manager reflected on his deep connection to the club and the weight of the role he now occupies.
"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride. Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here," Carrick explained.
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Restoring Manchester United to the top
The challenge for Carrick is to maintain the momentum gathered during the final months of the previous season. The Premier League landscape remains incredibly competitive, but there is a feeling around Carrington that the cultural reboot is finally taking hold. Carrick is under no illusions about the expectations placed upon his shoulders, emphasizing that the club must return to its historical standing. "Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again," the manager concluded.
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