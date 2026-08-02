Leny Yoro has made bold claims of a Premier League title as Michael Carrick prepares for a new challenge in his first full season at Manchester United

Yoro has made a bold claim that United can win the Premier League this season, despite struggling for consistency since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. The legendary Scot managed a staggering 13 titles in the English top flight before calling time on a revolutionary managerial career in 2013. In the years since, United have been through seven permanent managers, each failing to replicate Fergie's feat of bringing glory to Man United.

When asked about the possibility of winning the Premier League this coming season, Yoro was emphatic about the club's objectives to ending a 13-year Premier League drought. "We’re Man United so we have to think like that. And I know we have the potential to do it, so we have to do it," Yoro said. "The mood is really good. We work really hard, and outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, good mood. So the target this season is to win every game, to be honest. For the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies, and to be at the top."